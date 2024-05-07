Earthworks Industries Inc. - CORTINA UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to provide this update on the status of the development of its integrated waste handling project at the Cortina Rancheria in Colusa County, California. The project is being developed by the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM)

With federal approval, CIWM holds a lease of 443 acres of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation's Cortina Rancheria for the development of an integrated waste handling operation, which includes a material recovery system, composting, soil decontamination, and landfill operations.

The Company has been waiting for the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9, to complete its review for tentative approval of the remaining Site-Specific Flexibility Requests (SSFRs) pursuant to EPA's Draft Guidance for municipal waste landfills in Indian Country.

On Friday May 3rd, 2024, the EPA filed a Notice of Deficiency (Notice) in the Sacramento Bee regarding our Proposed Municipal Solid Waste Landfill. The EPA is inviting public comment on the Notice, which it issued in response to the revised SSFRs which SCS Engineers (SCS) submitted electronically on August 17, 2022, on behalf of CIWM and the Company to the EPA and the Kletsel Environmental Regulatory Authority (KERA). The public may comment on the Notice until June 3, 2024.

Mr. David Atkinson commented: "We received a copy of the Notice, and I was very encouraged at reaching this final stage of EPA's SSFR review, public comment, after all these years. On initial review SCS has advised us that the additional deficiencies identified are minor in nature and should be resolved in very short order. We continue to look forward to creating and bringing a whole new standard of environmentally responsible waste handling to fruition, based upon the regulations of the State of California, the Tribal and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency."

The Company continues to work in collaboration with both the federal and Tribal agencies in completing the current stage of approval at Cortina and the precedent-setting development it represents.

Forward Looking Statements:

The news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively 'forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objective assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or CIWM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties Statement" attached to this news release. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will update these forward-looking statement and Risks and Uncertainties as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143