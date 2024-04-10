EARTHWORKS EXERCISES OPTION TO EXTEND NORTH BAY PAYMENT DATE

TSX-V: EWK

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") has, in earlier emails, detailed the Agreement with North Bay Corporation ("North Bay") to settle the Company's previously existing debt to North Bay by the payment of $US 2,150,000, together with approximately $US 100,000 interest, on or before April 15, 2024. The North Bay Agreement granted to the Company an option to extend the deadline date for the payments until November 15, 2024.

Effective April 8, 2024, the Company exercised the option to extend the deadline date for the payments to November 15, 2024.

The Company anticipates signing an agreement with North Bay confirming the details and terms of the extension of the payment date. The extension will be subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143