EARTHWORKS EARNS SPOT ON 2024 TSX VENTURE 50 LIST

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to report that the TSX Venture Exchange has recognized the Company as one of the top performing companies on the TSXV over the past year.

Ten companies from each of the five industry sectors were selected based on three equally weighted criteria.

Mr. David Atkinson commented, "We are extremely pleased at making the list and the attention the Company has attracted over the past year and expect this interest to continue to grow as our project moves forward."

The Company also reports that its proposal to extend the deadline for the exercise of Warrants, previously announced in a news release dated February 13, 2024, has been approved by the Exchange.

