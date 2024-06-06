EARTHWORKS - CORTINA UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to provide this update on the status of the development of its integrated waste handling project ("the Project") on the Cortina Rancheria in Colusa County, California. The project is being developed by the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. ("CIWM")

With federal approval, CIWM holds a lease of 443 acres of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation's Cortina Rancheria for the development of an integrated waste handling operation, which includes a material recovery system, composting, soil decontamination, and landfill operations.

In a News Release dated May 7, 2024, the Company reported that pursuant to the EPA's Draft Guidance for Municipal Waste Landfills in Indian Country, ("Draft Guidance") the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") Region 9, published a Notice in the Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2024, regarding our Proposed Municipal Solid Waste Landfill. The EPA invited public comment on the Notice for a period of 30 days, which ended on June 3, 2024.

The Company continues to wait for EPA to complete its review of the remaining Site-Specific Flexibility Requests (SSFRs) pursuant to EPA's Draft Guidance. EPA has not yet shared the public's comments, if any were made, scheduled a public hearing or issued or denied tentative approval of CIWM's SSFR request. The Company's understanding is that there will be no need to respond to any public comments and will now be engaging directly with the Tribal environmental agency and EPA to resolve with finality any remaining deficiencies.

Reaching the public comment stage under the Draft Guidance put CIWM at a significant new step in the process for approval at Cortina and we will be expressing our appreciation to the Cortina team for collaborating with us to move the Project forward.

The next step under our plan for Cortina is retaining the law firm, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP ("Hunton") to assist CIWM with finalization of our submissions to the Tribe and the EPA. Hunton is a leading firm in all areas of environmental project development, operations, and regulatory requirements. They will be invaluable in navigating the final steps under the Draft Guidance.

A second addition to the Cortina team at this time is Geosyntec Consultants, an extremely experienced consulting firm based in Oakland, California. Geosyntec will play an integral role in preparing and finalizing the SSFR submission to both the Tribal environmental agency and EPA.

The Company will also be handing over day-to-day management of Cortina to Mr. Richard Powell, the CEO of CIWM.

Mr. David Atkinson, President & CEO of Earthworks Industries commented "We are pleased to finally be at this stage in the Guidance process as it is an important step for the Company. We are also extremely fortunate to have someone of Mr. Powell's experience available, to take on the task of completing this critical stage. Rick has a wealth of experience in finalizing permitting for operations of this nature."

The Cortina Project's focus is on creating a whole new standard of regulations for environmentally responsible waste handling by complying with the stringent regulations of the State of California, the Tribe and U.S. EPA. The Company continues to work enthusiastically in collaboration with both the Tribal and federal agencies to complete the current stage of regulatory approval at Cortina and to move ahead with the precedent-setting development it represents.

Forward Looking Statements:

The news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively 'forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objective assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or CIWM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the "Risks and Uncertainties Statement" attached to this news release. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will update these forward-looking statement and Risks and Uncertainties as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

