EARTHWORKS - CORTINA LEASE UPDATE - NORTH BAY

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") wishes to thank our shareholders for their patience while the Company has continued to work with its advisors to consider its options with respect to the decision of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to terminate the lease between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California - as more fully described in the Company's News Releases dated July 2 and July 10, 2024.

After several weeks of processing information outlining the history of the project, the Company has determined the best avenue forward for working to reverse the lease termination and has had the necessary documentation prepared for submission. We expect that those documents will be filed shortly.

The Company has also received verbal confirmation from North Bay Corporation ("North Bay") that it is willing to negotiate with the Company regarding the terms of an extension of the US $1,650,000 (plus accrued interest) debt of the Company to North Bay.

The news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or CIWM to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.

SOURCE Earthworks Industries Inc.

For further information, contact: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143