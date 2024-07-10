EARTHWORKS - CORTINA LEASE UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") wishes to report that the Company is considering the optimum avenue forward with respect to the administrative decision of the United States Department of the Interior, Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) to uphold the Bureau of Indian Affairs' decision to terminate the federally approved lease between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM) and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California.

The Company is engaged with its attorneys and advisors and will be issuing further updates as it determines next steps.

