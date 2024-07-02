EARTHWORKS - CORTINA LEASE UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

OTCQB: EAATF

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") reports that it has received a notice from the United States Department of the Interior, Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) that it has affirmed the March 1, 2019, decision of the Pacific Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) cancelling the federally approved lease between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. (CIWM) and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California.

CIWM holds a lease of 443 acres of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation's Cortina Rancheria for the development of an integrated waste handling operation, which includes a material recovery system, composting, soil decontamination, and landfill operations.

The Company will be issuing further updates as the Company proceeds with an appeal of this administrative decision.

For further information, contact: Earthworks Industries Inc., David Atkinson, President/CEO, 604-669-3143