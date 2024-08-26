EARTHWORKS - AGM RESULTS - CORTINA LEASE UPDATE

TSX-V: EWK

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Earthworks Industries Inc. (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting held on August 20, 2024, shareholders approved the re-election of the Company's existing board of directors, and all of the other items included on the meeting agenda and information circular.

A total of 18,863,109 common shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the Company's outstanding common shares, were voted by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of (a) setting the number of directors at five (100%), (b) reappointing Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company (100%), (c) ratifying and approving the Company's Stock Option Plan (99.5%), (d) accepting the Report to Shareholders, Annual Financial Statements and Audit Report (99.5%), (e) Approval of Directors Actions (99.5%).

The following Directors listed in the Management Information Circular were re-elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders or until successors are elected or appointed, with the voting by proxy and in person being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld David B Atkinson 33,998,324 84.2 6,302,464 15.6 Dave Russell 33,998,324 84.2 6,302,464 15.6 Calvin Woroniak 40,300,788 99.8 0 0 Richard Powell 33,998,324 84.2 6,302,464 15.6 Giulio Bonifacio 33,998,324 84.2 6,302,464 15.6

The Company is continuing to work with its advisors to consider its options with respect to the decision of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to terminate the lease between the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc. and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation of the Cortina Rancheria, California - as more fully described in the Company's News Releases dated July 2 and July 10, 2024.

