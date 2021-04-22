Earth Day 2021: Statement from the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - "Today, the world marks Earth Day – an annual opportunity to celebrate and cherish our natural environment.

"The borderless COVID-19 pandemic reminds us daily that our health as human beings is collectively linked to the health of our natural environment. Earth Day is a chance for us all to reflect on our relationship with nature, its biodiversity and the many ways our environment is facing challenges due to climate change.

"As Canadians, we know that the world we pass along to our children and grandchildren must be clean, healthy and prosperous.

"Budget 2021, released earlier this week, invests an historic $17.6 billion to continue charting the path to a healthier future, with a cleaner, stronger, more sustainable economy. With targeted investments to protect more nature, help Canadians upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient, and foster innovation in Canada's thriving clean technology sector, this year's Budget will help Canada build on the work already underway to recover from the pandemic in a way that ensures our economic viability now and into the future.

"The investments in Budget 2021 build on Canada's climate plan. With a price on pollution across the country, an accelerated phase-out of coal-fired power, a ban on certain harmful single-use plastics, and a plan to plant 2 billion trees, Canada is on the right path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Canadians want a future with cleaner air and cleaner water for their children and grandchildren… and we all have a role to play in achieving that goal. Today, I will join Canadians from coast to coast to coast in celebrating #EarthDayFromHome and in building a better future for the generations to come. May we mark this Earth Day with a recommitment to this collective goal."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

