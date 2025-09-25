Early Warning Press Release

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 23, 2025, Coast Copper Corp. (the "Acquiror"), acquired 3,500,000 common shares ("Shares") of Hi-View Resources Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the Company's acquisition of the Borealis property from the Acquiror pursuant to an asset purchase agreement entered into by the Company and the Acquiror dated August 27, 2025 (the "Acquisition").

The Acquiror is filing an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues as the Acquiror's ownership over the Shares will constitute 10% or more of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror did not beneficially own or have control and direction over any securities of the Company.

Immediately after the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns, or has control and direction over, 3,500,000 Shares, representing approximately 18.80% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis, based upon 18,621,450 Shares outstanding upon completion of the Acquisition.

The Shares were acquired by the Acquiror for investment purposes only, and in the future, the Acquiror may acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing securities it holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror in connection with the Acquisition will be available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website.

Coast Copper's primary exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. In 2023, Coast Copper launched a generative program aimed at advancing its other properties in parallel with Empire. In 2025, Coast Copper acquired six new projects bringing its total number of 100% owned projects in BC to thirteen, including the Empire Mine and Knob Hill NW properties located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, and mineral properties in the Golden Triangle, Huckleberry, Anyox, Babine, Toodoggone and Sullivan districts. Coast Copper's management team continue to actively review precious and base metal opportunities in western North America.

