Coast Copper Announces AGM Results and Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: COCO) announces the results from its annual general meeting ("AGM") held on December 10, 2025 as well as its annual stock option grant.

AGM Results

A total of 31,208,183 common shares, comprising 41.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation, were represented at the AGM. The following resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by the Corporation's shareholders:

The number of Directors of the Corporation was set at four (4); Messrs. Fletcher Morgan, Adam Travis, Dale Wallster and Dan Berkshire were re-elected as Directors of the Corporation; and Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Corporation.

Corporate Strategy Update

Coast Copper currently has working capital of approximately $2,000,000 and an enviable portfolio of 100% owned mineral claims and crown grants (under option) located within and adjacent to some of the most investable mining districts in BC. The Corporation's business strategy is to optimize the value of each mineral property within its portfolio through a combination of prospect generation and discovery focused exploration.

Stock Option Grant

The Corporation also announces that it has granted a total of 2,075,000 stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation with each stock option exercisable into one common share of the Corporation, subject to certain vesting requirements, at an exercise price of $0.08 per share with an expiry of December 10, 2030. The stock options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's primary exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. In 2023, Coast Copper launched a generative program aimed at advancing its other properties in parallel with Empire. In 2025, Coast Copper acquired six new projects bringing its total number of 100% owned projects in BC to thirteen, including the Empire Mine and Knob Hill NW properties located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, and mineral properties in the Golden Triangle, Huckleberry, Anyox, Babine, Toodoggone and Sullivan districts. Coast Copper's management team continue to actively review precious and base metal opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact: Adam Travis, CEO, Coast Copper Corp., 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2, Canada, P: 877-578-9563, E: [email protected]