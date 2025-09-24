Coast Copper Closes $1.48 Million Sale of One of its Three Toodoggone Properties

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its Borealis property (the "Property") to Hi-View Resources Inc. ("Hi-View"), originally announced on August 28, 2025. Hi-View has acquired a 100% interest in Coast Copper's Borealis property located in the Toodoggone District in northcentral British Columbia (the "Transaction"). In consideration, Hi-View has:

paid Coast Copper $500,000 in cash;

in cash; issued 3,500,000 Hi-View common shares ("Consideration Shares") to Coast Copper, subject to certain contractual resale restrictions, valued at $980,000 based on today's closing price of $0.28 per Consideration Share; and

based on today's closing price of per Consideration Share; and granted Coast Copper the right to a bonus payment under certain conditions.

Coast Copper will also retain a 3% net smelter return royalty subject to certain buyout provisions.

All Transaction terms are detailed in Coast Copper's news release dated August 28, 2025.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's primary exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. In 2023, Coast Copper launched a generative program aimed at advancing its other properties in parallel with Empire. In 2025, Coast Copper acquired six new projects bringing its total number of 100% owned projects in BC to thirteen, including the Empire Mine and Knob Hill NW properties located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, and mineral properties in the Golden Triangle, Huckleberry, Anyox, Babine, Toodoggone and Sullivan districts. Coast Copper's management team continue to actively review precious and base metal opportunities in western North America.

