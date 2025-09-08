Coast Copper Completes Historical Compilation, Conducts Field Programs and Consolidates Copper Kettle Property, Island Copper Belt Northern Vancouver Island

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company"); (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce it has completed its initial historical compilation work and received results back from field programs at its 100% owned Copper Kettle property (the "Property"). After reviewing the historical data and conducting an initial property examination, the Company expanded the Property by acquiring a 100% interest in an additional 267 hectares ("ha") of ground adjacent to its existing Copper Kettle claim block from an arm's-length individual, increasing the total Property size to 2,849 ha. The Property is strategically located between the past-producing BHP Group Ltd. ("BHP") Island Copper mine¹ and Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.'s¹ North Island project on northern Vancouver Island and includes the Northwest Zone ("NW Zone") which forms the northwestern end of a greater than 10 kilometer ("km") long Island Copper cluster of porphyry copper ("Cu"), gold ("Au") and molybdenum ("Mo") deposits2.

Highlights in this News Release include:

The NW Zone is part of the Island Copper cluster of mineral deposits as noted by BHP geologists ,

, Significant mineralization over a large area in historical drilling has outlined a porphyry Cu-Mo system (NW Zone) over a strike length of 1,800 meters ("m") associated with a magnetic anomaly,

Highlights from previous drilling includes 277.4 m assaying 0.20% Cu and 0.018% Mo in hole E-64, 91.5 m assaying 0.57% Cu and 0.017% Mo in hole E-69 and 88.4 m assaying 0.38% Cu and 0.029% Mo in hole W-6, 9 of these 17 drillholes ended in copper mineralization,

Room for expansion of mineralization at depth and along strike : compilation and initial fieldwork conducted by Coast Copper indicates potential to extend mineralization not only at depth below the historical drillholes but onto ground that BHP did not control at the time,

: compilation and initial fieldwork conducted by Coast Copper indicates potential to extend mineralization not only at depth below the historical drillholes but onto ground that BHP did not control at the time, Compilation of surface geochemical data and recent sampling results show that glacial till masks the underlying mineralization noted in drilling, but sampling in areas where outcrop is not masked by tills has returned results greater than 200 parts per million ("ppm") Cu in soils and up to 1,800 ppm Cu in historical soil samples and many rock grab samples taken by Coast Copper in the 2% Cu range up to 5 km northwest of the NW Zone,

Discovered a new multi-element mineralized skarn target north of the NW Zone,

The 2025 soil program verified the historical copper soil anomaly north of the NW Zone, which has not been drill tested. The copper anomaly north of the NW Zone is 800 m by 400 m using a 200 ppm Cu cutoff.

Since the last update (March 24, 2025 news release), our team has reviewed historical data regarding the Property, including drilling by BHP between 1983-1989 totaling 31 diamond drillholes (9,072 m) and 10 percussion drillholes (789.5 m) and the northern Vancouver Island Geoscience project which was a collaboration between Geoscience BC and the Island Coastal Economic Trust. The definitive technical paper, authored by prominent BHP geologists, on the Island Copper Cluster of Mineral Deposits was published in 1996 in the Canadian Institute of Mining ("CIM") Special Volume 46: Porphyry Deposits of the Northwestern Cordillera of North America. Along with the past producing Island Copper mine and deposits still held under the mining lease by BHP, this paper also details the NW Zone (porphyry Cu-Mo system) now held by Coast Copper.

Adam Travis, CEO commented: "Our strategy of acquiring exploration projects is starting to pay dividends, having acquired a significant zone of mineralization on the doorstep of the past producing Island Copper mine. The significance of the NW Zone has been documented in a paper authored by distinguished BHP geologists and highlights the under explored and underappreciated nature of northern Vancouver Island where projects of this stature can be picked up for only staking costs! Several drillhole results returned very significant copper and molybdenum results in the 0.2-0.5% Cu range over 50-250 m intervals with many of them ending in mineralization. This is especially significant when the molybdenum grades are considered, which effectively doubles the copper equivalent grade. With this large area of mineralization noted across several drillholes, combined with broad intervals and several drillholes ending in copper mineralization, it's no wonder it was of significant interest to a major company like BHP, even at lower copper prices than we see today.

Although the main area of drilling is covered by gravels and by definition is a blind discovery, new exposures created by logging activity around the periphery of the NW Zone are also showing outcrop exposures with peripheral porphyry style alteration and mineralization such as pyritized volcanics with trace chalcopyrite to new skarn style mineralization indicating that the full extent of the porphyry system has not been fully defined and is larger than previously known."

Historical Compilation

NW Zone as summarized in CIM Special Volume 46 (1996)2: "The NW Zone is a large, mineralized porphyry Cu-Mo system where rhyodacite porphyry dikes similar in composition to those at Island Copper have been intersected in drilling over a strike length of more than 1,800 m. A strong, central magnetic anomaly is rimmed by a horseshoe shaped chargeability high which coincides with the zone and is explained by the moderate to high magnetite and pyrite contents zoned around the porphyry dikes. Copper skarns and porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization are also zonally distributed about the porphyry intrusions. The center contains abundant molybdenite in quartz pyrite veins and copper occurs as chalcopyrite veins."

NW Zone BHP Drilling 1983-1989: A review of the historical drilling indicates that it mostly consisted of relatively short vertical drillholes which returned significant results (greater than 0.2% Cu) over very broad intervals; see 17 highlighted drillholes in Table 1. More importantly, a detailed review of the drillhole logs and the assay database indicates that 9 of these 17 drillholes ended in copper mineralization. A 1987 report on drillhole E-69 noted upper skarn bands returning up to 2.93% Cu over 3 m and that "the hole was stopped 30 m into a mafic porphyry with patchy brown (biotite?) alteration3 which contains chalcopyrite and molybdenite with grades in the 0.2-0.3% Cu and 0.10-0.050% Mo ranges3."

Table 1: Historical Drilling4 5

Hole Id Total

Length

(m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Mo (%) Comment E-60 185.3 73.8 184.4 110.6 - - 0.15 0.010 Ends in mineralization E-61 152.4 32.0 125.0 93.0 - - 0.18 0.011 Ends in weak mineralization including

39.6 73.2 33.6 - - 0.24 0.013

E-62 152.4 44.8 152.4 107.6 - - 0.15 0.020 Ends in mineralization including

100.6 125.0 24.4 - - 0.33 0.011

E-64 452.7 18.3 295.7 277.4 0.03 0.8 0.20 0.018 Ends in mineralization including

137.2 292.6 155.4 0.05 1.2 0.24 0.029

and

408.4 429.8 21.3 0.01 1.0 0.12 0.020

E-65 202.1 152.7 192.0 39.3 0.02 1.5 0.21 0.010 Ends in mineralization including

169.8 178.0 8.2 0.02 4.4 0.52 0.010

E-69 272.8 155.4 246.9 91.5 - - 0.57 0.017 Ends in mineralization including

176.8 192.0 15.2 0.01 9.6 1.19 0.012

including

218.8 234.7 15.9 0.02 9.6 1.02 0.011

E-88 281.6 128.0 281.6 153.6 0.01 0.9 0.13 0.016 Ends in mineralization including

128.0 206.2 78.2 0.01 1.3 0.17 0.021

including

189.0 206.2 17.2 0.01 2.6 0.27 0.037

E-90 317.9 143.2 216.4 73.2 0.01 1.8 0.39 0.021

including

192.0 210.3 18.3 0.01 5.1 0.98 0.021

E-91 456.0 331.8 363.9 32.1 0.01 1.8 0.19 0.023

including

331.8 347.8 16.0 0.01 3.1 0.26 0.017

E-93 328.0 27.4 222.5 195.1 0.01 0.5 0.11 0.009

including

33.5 61.0 27.5 0.02 0.8 0.15 0.005

including

125.0 164.6 39.6 0.01 0.5 0.14 0.017

E-94 267.0 210.3 267.0 56.7 0.01 0.8 0.16 0.008 Ends in mineralization including

231.6 267.0 35.4 0.01 0.9 0.21 0.010

E-95 304.8 3.0 274.3 271.3 0.01 1.0 0.18 0.024

including

161.5 216.4 54.9 0.02 1.8 0.32 0.022

E-96 246.3 28.6 237.7 209.1 0.03 0.8 0.17 0.014 Ends in weak mineralization including

39.6 97.5 57.9 0.04 1.1 0.21 0.024

including

158.5 198.1 39.6 0.03 1.0 0.25 0.010

W-5 356.6 6.7 149.4 142.7 - - 0.15 0.019 Ends in mineralization including

64.0 97.5 33.5 - - 0.19 0.018

and

207.3 295.7 88.4 0.02 3.4 0.38 0.029

including

253.0 289.6 36.6 0.03 6.9 0.73 0.028

including

256.0 268.2 12.2 0.03 9.5 1.31 0.013

W-6 456.6 106.1 438.9 332.8 0.01 0.8 0.15 0.036 Ends in mineralization including

112.8 155.4 42.6 0.03 1.2 0.25 0.015

including

341.4 371.9 30.5 0.01 1.0 0.19 0.052

W-7 108.8 16.2 108.8 92.6 - - 0.16 0.014 Ends in mineralization including

60.0 75.3 15.3 - - 0.23 0.014

WP-6 91.4 21.3 91.4 70.1 - - 0.14 0.023 Ends in mineralization

Elements that are noted with a – were not sampled or partially sampled and therefore cannot be reported.

Copper Kettle Field Program

Given the significant historical drilling and large extent of mineralization, Coast Copper elected to conduct an initial examination in June consisting of the collection of 29 rock samples over a four-day period focused on outcrop exposures to the northwest of the NW Zone (which is covered). The assay results of the program include rock grab samples CK25R14 and 15 returning 2.21 and 2.09% Cu, respectively, CK25R22 returning 1.86% Cu, CK25R18 returning 1.81% Cu and CK25R29 returning 1.80% Cu (see Figure 1). Results from this program were encouraging and indicate that peripheral porphyry style alteration/mineralization and skarn style mineralization can be found as far as 5.5 km away from the NW Zone.

A second phase field program consisting of the collection of 39 soil samples and 6 rock samples was completed in July and results discovered a new mineralized skarn target. Sampling was primarily focused north and northwest of the NW Zone, with a new skarn discovery returning assay results of 0.46% Cu, 0.66g/t Au, 55g/t Ag, 7.53% Pb and 5.96% Zn in sample CK25R34, and soil samples CK25030 and 31 returning 2,842 ppm Cu, 1.78% lead and 6,498 ppm zinc and 1,255 ppm Cu and 4,583 ppm zinc respectively. This area requires further follow-up on these significant copper results as it was outside of the historically known NW Zone.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (BC), Coast Copper's geological consultant and a Qualified Person within the context of the Canadian Securities Administrators' NI 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's primary exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. In 2023, Coast Copper launched a generative program aimed at advancing its other properties in parallel with Empire. In 2025, Coast Copper acquired six new projects bringing its total number of 100% owned projects in BC to thirteen, including the Empire Mine and Knob Hill NW properties located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, and mineral properties in the Golden Triangle, Huckleberry, Anyox, Babine, Toodoggone and Sullivan districts. Coast Copper's management team continue to actively review precious and base metal opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Notes in News Release and/or Maps

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties. CIM Special Volume 46 p. 214-238, 1996 Fleming , Clarke (1988), Assessment Report 16152 Historical information, maps or figures contained in this release regarding the Property or adjacent properties cannot be relied upon as the Company's QP, as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information. Sources for drillhole table. Drillhole E-60 to 61: Report on Diamond Drilling on the Sunset Group of Mineral Claims, Port Hardy , 1984, Holland , G, Fleming , J.A., Assessment Report 13346, drillhole E-64: Diamond Drilling on the Central 86 Group of Claims, 1985, Clarke, G.A., Assessment Report 14084, drillhole E-65: Diamond Drilling Report on the Central-86 Group of Claims, 1986, Fleming J.A., Assessment Report 14777, drillhole E-69: FAME Report: Diamond Drilling , Geophysical and Geochemical Surveys on the Island Copper Mine Area, 1986, Clarke, G.A, Assessment Report 15707, drillhole E-88, 90, 91, 93, 94, 95 and 96: Drilling Report on the East 90, Kol 90 and Central 90 Groups, 1989, Clarke, G.A., Fleming , J.A., Assessment Report: 18805, drillhole W-5: Drilling Report on the Sunset Group of Claims, 1983, Fleming , J.A., Assessment Report 12271 with extension drilling 15707, drillhole W-6: Assessment Report 12271 with extension drilling: Drilling Report on the East 90, Kol 90 and Central 90 Groups, 1989, Clarke, G.A., Fleming , J.A., Assessment Report 18805, drillhole W-7: Assessment Report 12271, drillhole WP-6: Diamond Drilling and Percussion Drilling on the Sunset Group of Claims (Bay and Cove Claims), 1985, Fleming , J.A., Assessment Report 13536. All retrieved from the ARIS website. The QP has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure. Island Copper Minfile Record Summary, Minfile No 092L158, retrieved from ARIS website.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Coast Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Coast Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

