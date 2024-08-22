LONDON, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Earl Nichols Recreation Centre will have new energy efficient upgrades after a combined investment of over $3.5 million from the federal government and the City of London.

Announced by Parliamentary Secretary Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament Arielle Kayabaga, and Mayor Josh Morgan, this project will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the facility while lowering energy costs for the municipality.

The Earl Nichols Recreation Centre operates three ice rinks and provides the community with affordable and inclusive spaces to play sports and to come together. This project will install a new refrigeration plant – complete with heat pump and thermal battery storage to maximize energy savings while efficiently heating and cooling the facility, which eliminates the need to use natural gas.

Quotes

"For almost 40 years, Earl Nichols Arena has been a community hub and a central venue for sports enthusiasts of all ages. Our government's investment will ensure that Londoners can continue to enjoy public skates and hockey tournaments for years to come, all while contributing to our federal climate change mitigation goals."

Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Earl Nichols Arena is a cherished facility for our community. By improving this facility, we are helping to significantly offset its environmental impact, ensuring that it remains a great place to practice, grow, play and learn for generations to come."

Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West

"The Earl Nichols Recreation Centre has long been a cornerstone of our community, with more than 240,000 visitors per year coming together to learn, stay active and build lasting memories. This investment in thermal battery technology and energy-efficient upgrades ensures that this community hub remains sustainable for future generations, contributing to our climate resiliency work as we continue our path towards net-zero emissions. By embracing innovative solutions like this, we are paving the way to a greener city for all."

His Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $2,355,144 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the City of London is contributing $1,196,206 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 42% and greenhouse gas emissions by 246 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program launched its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

, for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from to . Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

