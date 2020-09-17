Study confirms EAP counselling provides return on investment for employers by restoring lost productive work time from employee presenteeism and absenteeism

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell, a leading global provider of total wellbeing, mental health and digital mental health services, and the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), today announced the publication of the 2020 Workplace Outcome Suite (WOS) Annual Report. The results identified work presenteeism as the number one employee issue, both in terms of its negative impact on the workforce, and the extent of improvement after employee assistance program (EAP) counselling. This issue also translated into the greatest source of cost savings and ROI.

"The results of the 2020 Workplace Outcome Suite confirm that short-term counselling offered through EAPs work very well for employees and employers alike," said Barb Veder, vice president, global clinical services, research lead and chief clinician, Morneau Shepell. "At a time when employees need convenient and effective support for work and life issues, employers looking for a cost-effective way to both provide this benefit while countering presenteeism and absenteeism should strongly consider an EAP."

Findings show EAP counselling helps concentration, productivity and more

After comparing WOS measures at the start of EAP counselling and about three months after counselling ended, the WOS study found:

56 per cent reported that their issue was making it difficult to concentrate on work. After counselling, this was reduced to 28 per cent of all cases.

37 per cent reported dissatisfaction with life overall, indicating a level of clinical distress. After counselling, the rate was reduced to 16 per cent of all cases.

32 per cent reported not being engaged in their work. After counselling, the rate of all cases was reduced to 23 per cent.

29 per cent missed a half day or more of work time. After counselling, this was reduced to just 13 per cent of all cases.

22 per cent reported feelings of dread when going to the workplace ("workplace distress"). After counselling, this rate was reduced to 13 per cent of all cases.

EAP counselling provides positive return on investment (ROI) for employers

The estimated ROI ranged from 3:1 for small size employers, 5:1 for medium size employer and to 9:1 for large size employers in the United States . The results also found cost savings ranging from about $2,000 to $3,500 per employee from reductions in work presenteeism (87 per cent of total return) and absenteeism (13 per cent). A break-even 1:1 ROI was possible even at a very low utilization level of just one EAP counselling case per every 100 covered employees.

The findings were generally consistent across client age and sex, region, industry, clinical issue, number of counselling sessions, length of treatment, whether the EAP was provided by an external vendor, internal staff, or a hybrid model.

"EAPA has endorsed and promoted the WOS as a best practice for measuring and evaluating work-related outcomes of employee assistance programs," said Greg DeLapp, chief executive officer, EAPA. "The WOS offers a standardized approach for the entire industry to use as a way to document the effectiveness and business value of EAP services. We encourage the companies that purchase EAPs and brokers who sell EAP services to support this tool and use it as a way of demonstrating the importance and value of EAP services to their clients."

The study sample included insight from 35,693 employees with self-reported data collected over a period of 10 years, between 2010 and 2019. A total of 38 different sources provided valid data on all five WOS measures: 20 EAP vendors, 17 employer-based programs and one industry group of external vendors in the United States. Although 26 different countries are represented, 97 per cent of the total cases were from three countries: The United States (72 per cent), China (22 per cent) and New Zealand (3 per cent). This report has 11,330 more cases than the last report published in 2019.

See the 2020 Workplace Outcome Suite Report 1 and Report 2.

Information about using and licensing the WOS is available on the LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell website.

