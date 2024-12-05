EACON Secures Four Major Projects at SPIC Coal Mines, Expanding Operations Across Northern China

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- EACON Mining has secured four new projects on minesites owned by the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) in the past six months, increasing its operations to five SPIC sites in Northern China. These projects demonstrate EACON's rapid deployment capabilities and scalable solutions.

Expansion Across Inner Mongolia

The new projects in eastern Inner Mongolia include the Huolinhe North, Huolinhe Zha, Baiyinhua 2, and Baiyinhua 3 Coal Mines. This expansion follows the Huolinhe South Coal Mine secured in 2023.

Heavy rainfall in these regions creates challenges like soft road surfaces that can disrupt vehicle performance. However, EACON's deep rut adaptability allows its autonomous haulage trucks (AHTs) to monitor and adjust their behaviour, reducing disruptions.

EACON now operates over 100 AHTs across SPIC sites, with more than 40 units under commissioning. Responsible for waste and coal haulage, the fleet includes 90-ton EL100 hybrid trucks developed with LGMG, as well as ET100 and ET90 models designed with Tonly. With three sites fully operational and two deploying soon, these projects aim to transition SPIC mines toward fully autonomous operations.

From Contractor to Solutions Provider

EACON began as a contractor directly managing haulage operations. This provided insight into the challenges faced by mine sites, enabling EACON to develop and refine its products with practical, real-world feedback. By integrating these learnings into its technology development, EACON has built a reputation for delivering innovative and effective solutions. For example, at two of the SPIC minesites, EACON now serves as a technology provider rather than a contractor.

EACON's Vision for the Future of Mining

Since its first POC project in 2019, EACON's Autonomous Haulage Solution (AHS) has scaled significantly in 2024, collaborating with partners such as Baowu, Zijin, CHN Energy, and SPIC. Now expanding into iron ore, copper, and zinc mining, EACON aims to enhance safety, optimise operations, and reduce emissions, positioning themselves as a leader in autonomous mining.

About EACON

Founded in 2018, EACON Mining delivers turnkey autonomous haulage solutions for surface mining. Its OEM-agnostic AHS, ORCASTRA®, offers adaptable performance in challenging environments. Coupled with expertise in emission-reducing powertrain solutions, they offer hybrid electric, battery electric, and retrofitted autonomy —driving safer, greener mining.

For more information, visit eacon.com/en .

