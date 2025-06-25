EACON Mining Technology Raises Over US$55 Million.

BEIJING, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- EACON Mining Technology Co Ltd secured over US$55M in Series D funding to accelerate global expansion, with a focus on strengthening operations in the Australian market. The round was led by CATL through its investment arm CATL Capital, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer and a major supplier to Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, and Toyota.

Other participants include Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the pioneer and world's largest wide-body dump truck manufacturer; CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global provider of mapping and positioning solutions; FG Venture, a tech-focused VC firm; Xingqi Fund under Falcon Capital; and Zhongji Innolight Co Ltd, a listed Chinese company known for optical communication and intelligent manufacturing technologies.

Since its founding in 2018, EACON's OEM-agnostic mining haulage solutions have supported both factory-built and retrofit options, ensuring fleet flexibility in greenfield and brownfield operations. EACON has deployed nearly 1,500 autonomous trucks across 20+ sites, including five with over 100 trucks and three with over 200. EACON was also the first in China to commercialize autonomy at scale across coal, metals, and aggregates.

Headquartered in Shanghang, China, EACON operates R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai, and Zhengzhou, alongside localized service networks across China and Australia. It delivers end-to-end support—from R&D and system integration to deployment, training, and maintenance.

Backed by this consortium of industrial and tech partners, EACON will allocate a significant share of the proceeds to local development of its autonomous platform, pilot deployments with partners such as Thiess and Norton Gold Fields, and the setup of sales, support, and engineering operations in Australia.

"This funding round reflects strong confidence in EACON's technology and commercial model," said Zhang Lei, Co-founder and Chairman. "Our priorities are threefold: enhance hardware and software to develop next-generation systems that perform reliably in harsh conditions and boost productivity; expand factory-fit autonomous solutions to more truck models, especially in metal mining and international markets; and accelerate overseas deployments by integrating our technology with local mining operations."

About EACON

Founded in 2018, EACON Mining Technology delivers turnkey autonomous haulage solutions designed to optimise surface mining operations. Its ORCASTRA® system is fully interoperable with OEM equipment and features a distributed architecture for adaptability and performance in demanding open-pit environments. Coupled with expertise in hybrid electric, battery electric and retrofit powertrain solutions, EACON drives a safer, greener future for the global mining industry.

SOURCE EACON Mining Technology

Evelyn ZHU, Communication Manager, Email: [email protected], www.eacon.com/en