The new round was led by BDC Capital and funds will be used by the company to accelerate the deployment of its software solution with global leading manufacturers clients. Desjardins Capital, Real Ventures, Ecofuel and a group of private investors also participated in the round.

"We are thrilled to have closed this new round of funding. This investment will allow Axya to maintain a rapid pace of development to scale its software solution. It will also support our positioning as a new innovative player in the digital transformation of the outsourcing process in the manufacturing industry" said CEO and co-founder Félix Bélisle Dockrill.

Axya provides large manufacturing enterprises with a fast-to-deploy SaaS powered by AI to streamline and organize their outsourcing process mainly for their custom metal parts. Once the operations are digitized, automated and centralized onto the platform, Axya can unlock an unprecedented level of data to support strategic decisions. In addition, Axya offers a marketplace with a network of over 350 qualified suppliers and payment solutions.

"Axya has proven an excellent track record and improvement within a very short time period. We were impressed with the outstanding potential of Axya in responding to today's manufacturing industry e-procurement needs," said Guillaume Mercier, Partner, Industrial Innovation Venture Fund at BDC Capital.

Formerly named GRAD4, Axya was born out of a lack of simple management tools in the complex context of supply chain challenges. Félix Bélisle Dockrill saw the business opportunity after searching for technological solutions to support his day-to-day supplier management tasks during his time at Bombardier and Airbus. Today, the young innovative company employs more than 30 experienced professionals around the globe.

About Axya

Axya democratizes procurement software solutions by providing large manufacturing companies with simple technological tools to facilitate and organize their outsourcing process for their custom metal parts. Moreover, the users have access to a network of 350+ qualified suppliers. The young SaaS enabled marketplace company is working with leaders in the aerospace, transport, and mining industries. Formerly named GRAD4, this AI powered solution was co-founded by Félix Bélisle Dockrill, Nicolas Gauthier, Yacine Mahdid and Karim Besbes. For more information, visit axya.co.

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit bdc.ca/capital.

