e.l.f. SKIN Debuts "Peculiar Behavior" Campaign Starring Jameela Jamil As Highly Requested Bronzing Drops Land at Retailers

"Peculiar Behavior" humorously depicts the real-life passion the e.l.f community has when new products, especially those they have been clamoring for, are released. The spot kicks off with a two-minute, tongue-in-cheek mock documentary featuring actress and activist Jameela Jamil. She is a bespectacled, binocular-bearing observer who goes out in the "field" to report on how homosapiens are responding to the product in their natural habitats.

"Bronzing Drops are the No. 1 thing our community has requested, so we wanted to be sure to over deliver with an e.l.f.ing amazing product. We truly believe our community will go wild once they try it. In the spirit of surprising, delighting and entertaining our audiences – and never taking ourselves too seriously – we let our imaginations `explore' the potential reactions," said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "We love it when our community is in on the joke AND finds a new favorite product – and, I assure you, it will be."

Jamil's explorer takes an expedition that includes a suburban bedroom where a teen is seen swiping the coveted serum from her sister's room; a crowded airport where the travelers wearing the Bronzing Drops look fresh and glowy while their fellow travelers appear exhausted; and a home office where a work-from-home professional relies on her Bronzing Drops to keep the secret that she hasn't been outside in days.

When the intrepid anthropologist reveals her own bottle of Bronzing Drops on a city street, she causes a frenzy among people clamoring for it, and the spot closes with the line, "e.l.f. SKIN Bronzing Drops. Just $12. Go Wild."; a nod to its incredible mic drop value.

The film was directed by Madwell Founder and Chief Creative Officer Chris Sojka.

"I had so much fun working with e.l.f. Beauty and Madwell on this film and am so proud to partner with this beloved brand, which shares my values of inclusivity and accessibility for all, plus my passion for makeup," said Jamil.

"e.l.f.'s superpowers include premium quality, extraordinary prices and universal appeal, and that combustible combination creates an unrivaled level of passion among consumers," said Sojka. "With 'Peculiar Behavior,' we playfully depict the high level of demand for the product, while also showcasing the product features and its transformative impact on complexions."

Now available on elfcosmetics.com and at select retailers, including in-store at Target and Walmart and launching at additional retailers globally, e.l.f. SKIN Bronzing Drops are an antioxidant-rich tinted serum that gives a warm, back-from-vacay glow. Available in three shades, e.l.f. SKIN Bronzing Drops nourishes and moisturizes skin with Vitamin E and sunflower seed oil and can be used on the face and body for an all-over radiance. To apply, mix it with your favorite moisturizers. Like all e.l.f. SKIN products, Bronzing Drops are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All e.l.f. SKIN products are also free from sulfates and are cruelty free, vegan and Fair Trade Certified.

The spot will air on major streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Peacock and YouTube. Watch it on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQWCU-3tcbk.

About e.l.f. SKIN

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. SKIN champions clean and kind skin care by making innovative, efficacious formulas at accessible prices with universal appeal. e.l.f. SKIN is e.l.f. clean, vegan, double Cruelty Free Certified with both, Leaping Bunny and PETA, and manufactured in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com/elf-skin.

