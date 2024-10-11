Breaking the Ice: e.l.f. Cosmetics Partners Up with Toronto Maple Leafs

e.l.f. expands its commitment to inclusivity and women in sport with a first-of-its-kind beauty partnership with the historic hockey franchise

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - You can't spell Leafs without e.l.f.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, the global beauty brand with a strong presence in Canada, is breaking ice on a new partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Launching for the 2024-25 regular season, the EYES.LEAFS.FACE. campaign is set to disrupt professional hockey in a way only e.l.f. can. The campaign will officially kick off at the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener on October 12, 2024 with a suite of advertising, in-arena events, digital integrations and engaging social media initiatives that celebrate both e.l.f. and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Partnering with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the most globally recognized hockey team, was a natural extension of our commitment to inclusivity,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “45% of the Leafs’ fan base is female and the EYES.LEAFS.FACE. campaign allows us to connect with these incredible women in a way that’s rarely been done before. We love creating unique, tailored experiences that resonate with them directly."

e.l.f. has long been a champion of women in sports, supporting both athletes and fans. The brand consistently shows up for its community, identifying unique white space opportunities to connect with female fanbases. From the Big Game to the Indianapolis 500 and now Leafs Nation, e.l.f. Beauty is committed to amplifying underrepresented voices and fostering inclusivity.



As a dedicated supporter of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), the National Women's Soccer League, and the Billie Jean King Foundation, e.l.f. Beauty remains focused on democratizing access for both players and fans. The company's ethos of empowering self-expression and promoting inclusivity is at the heart of its mission, continuing to push boundaries and redefine the role of beauty in sports.

"We're thrilled to welcome e.l.f. Cosmetics as a partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs," said Kimberlee Welch, Senior Director, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "This collaboration unites two passionate fan bases and two pioneering brands for one groundbreaking mission: to promote inclusivity and celebrate the diversity of our growing hockey community. We can't wait to see the creativity that EYES.LEAFS.FACE. will inspire among Leafs Nation."

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the official e.l.f. Cosmetics and Toronto Maple Leafs social media channels for more information and updates around the EYES.LEAFS.FACE. campaign.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. e.l.f. is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty is cruelty free, with double certifications from both Leaping Bunny and PETA, offers clean and vegan products and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.'s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com

