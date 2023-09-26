e.l.f. Cosmetics and Jennifer Coolidge Partner - Again! - for Limited-Edition "Dirty Pillows" Lip Collection and Campaign, Launching September 26th

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Award-winning actress and makeup aficionado Jennifer Coolidge has reunited with e.l.f. Cosmetics, the #1 Gen Z Favorite Makeup Brand*, to launch Dirty Pillows, a limited-edition lip collection and campaign debuting September 26th, and available for purchase September 27th on elfcosmetics.com.

e.l.f. x Jennifer Coolidge launch the limited-edition “Dirty Pillows” lip collection and campaign e.l.f. x Jennifer Coolidge launch the limited-edition “Dirty Pillows” lip collection and campaign (CNW Group/e.l.f. Cosmetics)

Inspired by an outtake from e.l.f.'s and Jennifer Coolidge's Big Game commercial shoot when Jennifer was asked what would name her own lipstick if ever given the chance. She jokingly said, "Dirty Pillows" or "Swollen," and e.l.f. jumped at the chance to collaborate with Jennifer to create a shade of her own.

"With the launch of Dirty Pillows, we're redefining what it means to be a mass cosmetics brand," said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "We're celebrating Jennifer's unique, authentic voice by inviting her to be her best e.l.f. By taking an unscripted moment and transforming it into a premium lip collection at e.l.f. speed, we go beyond beauty to entertain our community, setting a new standard for brands in today's dynamic beauty landscape."

"When I get up in the morning my favorite thing to do is put on my makeup because I love the creative process of becoming somebody a little different each day just to keep life interesting," said Jennifer Coolidge. "A key part of my favorite look is exaggerating my lips by combining lipstick with liner and gloss in just the right colors to make them look bigger. My eyes, my cheeks, and my foundation are changing every day with my mood... but never my lips because every day I'm asked what products I use to get that look! Now with an e.l.f. x Jennifer Coolidge Dirty Pillows Lip Kit, you can have the exact shades I use every day to give you swollen lips too. I found the perfect partner in e.l.f. because they align with my top values... vegan, cruelty free and affordable! I'm thrilled to share the makeup secrets of my lips with you! You'll know you still have your lips on if you wake up to a dirty pillow!"

The Dirty Pillows campaign explores a world where one's lips always come first. Playful and irreverent as the one and only Jennifer Coolidge, the campaign finds her completely preoccupied by her new lip kit in the most unexpected circumstances. Once you try it, you will be too! The campaign was co-conceptualized, cast, produced, and scripted by SHADOW, e.l.f. Beauty's long-term creative marketing and communications agency.

Tune in on September 26th to watch the campaign kickoff, and purchase the e.l.f. x Jennifer Coolidge Dirty Pillows Lip Kit for $25.00 on September 27th exclusively on elfcosmetics.com, which includes:

O FACE Satin Lipstick in shade Dirty Pillows

Lip Plumping Gloss in shade Swollen

Cream Glide Lip Liner in shade Fill Frontal

Lips Are the Mirror to Your Soul Mirror

Be sure to tune into e.l.f.'s social channels for all things Dirty Pillows: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and Fair Trade CertifiedTM. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.

