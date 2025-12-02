TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P., as manager of Dynamic Funds (the "Manager"), today announced further enhancements to the Marquis Investment Program, including name changes and fee reductions. These updates follow the mergers of the Marquis Institutional Portfolios previously announced on July 24, 2025, which were undertaken to streamline the lineup – and reduce maximum management and fixed administration fees on the continuing funds, effective November 14, 2025. 1832 Asset Management L.P. also announced today risk rating changes on a range of other funds.

"We're committed to offering investors thoughtfully constructed solutions that evolve over time," said Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic. "The changes we have made simplify the program and reinforce our focus on delivering what matters most for our clients."

Name changes for Marquis Investment Program

Effective December 5, 2025, the Marquis Investment Program, will be renamed Dynamic Integrated Portfolios. Each underlying portfolio will also be renamed as below:

Current Name New Name Marquis Balanced Income Portfolio Dynamic Integrated Balanced Income Portfolio Marquis Balanced Portfolio Dynamic Integrated Balanced Portfolio Marquis Balanced Class Portfolio Dynamic Integrated Balanced Class Portfolio Marquis Balanced Growth Portfolio Dynamic Integrated Balanced Growth Portfolio Marquis Balanced Growth Class Portfolio Dynamic Integrated Balanced Growth Class Portfolio Marquis Growth Portfolio Dynamic Integrated Growth Portfolio Marquis Equity Portfolio Dynamic Integrated Equity Portfolio

Fee reductions for select funds

The Manager intends to further reduce the management fee applicable to each series of the following funds by 0.10%, from the fee reductions announced on July 24, 2025:

Fund Name Current New Change Dynamic Integrated Balanced Income Portfolio

Series A 1.70 % 1.60 % 0.10 % Series F, I 0.70 % 0.60 % 0.10 % Dynamic Integrated Balanced Portfolio





Series A, T 1.75 % 1.65 % 0.10 % Series F, I, FT 0.75 % 0.65 % 0.10 % Dynamic Integrated Balanced Class Portfolio

Series A, T 1.75 % 1.65 % 0.10 % Series F, I 0.75 % 0.65 % 0.10 % Dynamic Integrated Balanced Growth Portfolio

Series A, T 1.80 % 1.70 % 0.10 % Series F, FT, I 0.80 % 0.70 % 0.10 % Dynamic Integrated Balanced Growth Class Portfolio





Series A, T 1.80 % 1.70 % 0.10 % Series F 0.80 % 0.70 % 0.10 % Dynamic Integrated Growth Portfolio

Series A, T 1.85 % 1.75 % 0.10 % Series F, I, FT 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.10 % Dynamic Integrated Equity Portfolio

Series A, T 1.90 % 1.80 % 0.10 % Series F, I, FT 0.90 % 0.80 % 0.10 %

It is anticipated that the above fee reductions will be effective on or about December 5, 2025. For more information on this and other Dynamic solutions, visit dynamic.ca.

Risk rating changes

The risk ratings for the following funds will be changing, effective on or about December 5, 2025. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or strategy of the funds associated with their new risk ratings.

Fund Previous Rating New Rating Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Class Low to Medium Low Dynamic Conservative Yield Private Pool Low to Medium Low Dynamic Global Equity Income Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Retirement Income Fund Medium Low to Medium Dynamic Energy Evolution Fund Medium to High High

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the Fund can be found in the applicable Dynamic prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-800-268-8186

For more information about Dynamic , please visit the Dynamic website

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Series A units are available for purchase to all investors, while Series F units are only available to investors who participate in eligible fee-based or wrap programs with their registered dealers. Differences in performance between these series are primarily due to differences in management fees and fixed administration fees. Performance results for Series F units may also appear higher than for Series A units as the management fee does not include the trailing commission.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth

management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P. © Copyright 2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

