TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the launch of Dynamic Payout Portfolio™, an innovative income-focused solution built on Dynamic's "spend income, not capital" Paycheque Portfolio™ approach. The portfolio is designed to deliver stable monthly cash flow and long-term growth potential for retirees, pre-retirees, and income-seeking investors.

"Record numbers of Canadians are entering retirement and are faced with extended life expectancy, and therefore longevity risk. Generating sufficient income to fund those retirement years is essential and a cause of concern for many," said Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic. "By combining complementary strategies into one solution, Dynamic Payout Portfolio aims to deliver a reliable and sustainable income stream for clients, which can be used before retirement and throughout their golden years, while minimizing erosion of their nest egg."

Dynamic Payout Portfolio is designed to generate stable monthly income from diverse sources while aiming to deliver modest growth over the long term. Its diversified construction includes credit exposure, options-based strategies, liquid alternatives, and private assets, enhancing income stability and reducing reliance on traditional bonds and equities. The fund is managed collaboratively by Vice Presidents & Senior Portfolio Managers Craig Maddock, Marc-André Gaudreau, and Damian Hoang, who together bring more than 80 years of combined industry experience and specialize in multi-asset, specialized credit and quantitative strategies.

To learn more about this and other Dynamic funds, please visit dynamic.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P. © Copyright 2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Paycheque Portfolio™ and Payout Portfolio™ are trademarks of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information, please contact: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 647 537 8036, [email protected]