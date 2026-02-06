TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamic has been recognised with nine awards at the annual FundGrade A+ Awards across a range of mutual fund and ETF categories. These awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

" We are pleased to see our investment teams recognized, for their relentless pursuit of delivering legitimately active management and strong results to our clients across asset classes and investment vehicles," says Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic.

Dynamic's award-winning mutual funds and ETFs for 2025 are:

Fund Name CIFSC Category Number of Funds in the Category FundGrade Start Date Dynamic Active Credit Strategies Private Pool Multi-Sector Fixed Income 58 2015-12-31 Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF (DXQ) North American Equity 34 2022-12-31 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF (DXP) Preferred Share Fixed Income 29 2017-12-31 Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (DXV) Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 82 2018-12-31 Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Canadian Equity Balanced 56 2015-12-31 Dynamic Preferred Yield Class Preferred Share Fixed Income 29 2015-12-31 Dynamic Premium Balanced Private Pool Class Tactical Balanced 51 2015-12-31 Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund Alternative Credit Focused 29 2022-12-31 Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 190 2015-12-31

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is December 31, 2025.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, click here.

