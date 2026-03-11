TORONTO, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the launch of Dynamic Diversified Private Assets Fund (the "Fund"), an evergreen multi-asset, multi-manager solution designed to provide accredited Canadian investors with convenient access to a diversified portfolio of private equity, private credit and private real assets.

The Fund is designed to help accredited investors enhance portfolio outcomes by expanding beyond traditional stocks and bonds into opportunities not widely available in the market, with the goal of enhancing diversification, aiming to reduce volatility and improve long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

"Private markets are playing an increasingly important role in modern portfolio construction," said Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic. "Dynamic Diversified Private Assets Fund provides a single-ticket solution that brings together leading global private asset managers and Dynamic's multi-asset experience to deliver a thoughtfully diversified offering for eligible investors and is a natural evolution of our broader alternatives lineup."

Dynamic Diversified Private Assets Fund is managed by Dynamic's Multi-Asset Management Team, and draws on its private markets experience, rigorous institutional-grade due diligence process and access to global private asset strategies. The team leverages a range of leading affiliate investment managers, with deep, global experience and understanding of the private markets in which they specialize.

The Fund provides access to investors seeking exposure to a portfolio of quality in-the-ground private assets with a relatively low investment minimum. Structured as an open-ended trust, the Fund offers quarterly subscriptions, variable distributions and limited redemptions, reflecting the long-term nature and liquidity characteristics of private markets.

To learn more about this and other Dynamic funds, please visit dynamic.ca.

Investments in private assets involve additional risks, including limited liquidity, valuation uncertainty and longer investment horizons, and may not be suitable for all investors. Please review the confidential offering memorandum before investing. Investments are not guaranteed, values may fluctuate, and past performance may not be repeated.

The information provided is for informational purposes only. Under no circumstances is this document to be construed as an offer to sell securities or the provision of advice in relation to any securities. Any offer or sale of any securities referenced in this document will be made pursuant to the Fund's offering memorandum or similar document to eligible investors who qualify as "accredited investors" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The fund described herein is not intended for investors outside of Canada.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P. © Copyright 2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information, please contact: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 647 537 8036, [email protected]