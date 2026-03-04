TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the launch of Dynamic Active Multi-Crypto ETF (Ticker: DXMC), a liquid alternative fund that will be listed on Cboe Canada Inc. today. DXMC offers Canadian investors a simplified, actively managed gateway to a range of crypto assets.

"We have witnessed an evolution in the maturity of crypto assets, supported by growing investor demand, institutional adoption and regulatory progress," said Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic. "Together with 3iQ – pioneers in this space – we're pleased to offer investors simplified access to crypto assets through an active ETF solution to help investors enhance return potential as part of a diversified portfolio."

3iQ, a global pioneer in innovative institutional digital asset investment solutions, will act as sub-adviser to DXMC. As Canada's first regulated digital asset fund manager, 3iQ launched the world's first Ether Staking ETF and some of the first Bitcoin, Ether, Solana Staking and XRP ETFs in the market. This milestone launch further builds upon 3iQ's legacy of innovation.

DXMC seeks to provide the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation through exposure to the performance of an actively managed selection of crypto assets. Unlike passive, single-coin ETFs, DXMC provides exposure to an actively managed selection of crypto assets, currently including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP. In addition, Dynamic's 1832 Asset Management will allocate a portion of the ETF to companies that may benefit from the further development or use of Web 3, blockchain, crypto assets or related technologies.

"This strategic relationship and the launch of DXMC represent a meaningful step in the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets," said Pascal St-Jean, CEO, 3iQ. "Together, we are bringing investors a sophisticated institutional-grade multi-crypto strategy and continue to redefine crypto investing."

While DXMC will have a high-risk profile and is expected to be more volatile than traditional offerings, a modest allocation can enhance diversification and offer the potential for higher returns to investors who meet the suitability requirements.

Dynamic has announced a management fee waiver, reducing the fee from 0.45% to 0.25% until March 1, 2027.

DXMC has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading today on Cboe Canada Inc.

For more information on DXMC and other Dynamic funds, visit dynamic.ca

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investments for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management.

To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

