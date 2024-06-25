TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces it is adding Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund – a flexible, performance-oriented, all-cap global equity fund – to its liquid alternatives lineup, effective today.

"This Fund, managed by one of our most experienced portfolio managers, has the flexibility to use a broad set of alternative tools to unlock differentiated opportunities across borders – which can truly enhance more traditional portfolio offerings," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund seeks to deliver attractive long-term equity-related returns. The Fund's bottom-up approach and disciplined, proven investment process provide the framework for achieving this goal.

The Fund is managed by Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager Noah Blackstein. Mr. Blackstein has an investing track record of more than 25 years; he joined Dynamic in 1997, is a founding member of the Growth Team, and manages more than $7 billion in assets, as of April 30, 2024. Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund has been managed by Mr. Blackstein for nearly 10 years. The Fund was previously available only to accredited high net worth investors and institutions but is now accessible to more investors, as it is being converted to an alternative mutual fund, effective today. The Fund's investment strategies will not change as a result of the conversion.

For more information about this and other Dynamic Funds, please visit the applicable Dynamic Funds prospectus available at Dynamic.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of Scotia Global Asset Management, the registered business name of 1832 Asset Management L.P., the manager of the Fund, which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

