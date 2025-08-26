TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the launch of Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF (DXDU.U) on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Offered exclusively in U.S. dollars, the ETF seeks to provide investors with attractive after-tax yield potential and moderate capital gains.

"As interest rate differentials in the U.S. continue to support investor demand, we are pleased to expand our discount bond approach to the U.S. market and offer investors a differentiated fixed income strategy that balances income potential with disciplined risk management," said Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic Funds.

DXDU.U will invest in a diversified, actively managed portfolio of primarily U.S. dollar–denominated investment grade corporate bonds. The ETF will offer unhedged exposure to the U.S. corporate bond market, providing investors with access to a broader and deeper opportunity set with the potential for interest income and long-term capital growth.

DXDU.U is managed by Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc-André Gaudreau and the Specialized Credit Team, which is responsible for managing over $9 billion in credit-related asset classes as at August 2025, including investment grade corporate bonds, preferred shares, high yield bonds and loans, along with floating rate and alternative credit strategies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For more information about Dynamic Funds, please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

