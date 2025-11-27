TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of applicable Dynamic Funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX for the 2025 tax year.

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

These are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2025, and actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 19, 2025. The record date for the 2025 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

per unit ($) Currency Dynamic Active Bond ETF DXBB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.07703 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.61658 CAD Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF DXCB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.43561 CAD Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 6.83813 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG.U 1.20969 USD Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.21367 CAD Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF DXAU 8.74527 CAD Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF DXID 0.60575 CAD Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF DXID.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF DXMO 1.00270 CAD Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF DXRE 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF DXDU.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.25076 CAD Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF DXV 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund DXCO 0.49660 CAD Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund DXBG 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Retirement Income Fund DXR 0.35562 CAD Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund DXCP 0.16133 CAD

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic ETF website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

