Dynamic announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs & ETF Series of Dynamic Funds Français

News provided by

Dynamic Funds

Nov 27, 2025, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of applicable Dynamic Funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX for the 2025 tax year.

Continue Reading
Dynamic logo (CNW Group/Dynamic Funds)
Dynamic logo (CNW Group/Dynamic Funds)

These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

These are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2025, and actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 19, 2025. The record date for the 2025 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:

  Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series

Ticker
symbol
(TSX)

Estimated
reinvested
distribution
per unit ($)

Currency

Dynamic Active Bond ETF

DXBB

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF

DXBC

0.07703

CAD

Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF

DXC

0.61658

CAD

Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF

DXCB

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF

DXO

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

0.43561

CAD

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

DXEM

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF

DXQ

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG

6.83813

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF

DXG.U

1.20969

USD

Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF

DXGE

0.21367

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF

DXF

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF

DXAU

8.74527

CAD

Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF

DXN

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF

DXID

0.60575

CAD

Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF

DXID.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active International ETF

DXIF

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF

DXMO

1.00270

CAD

Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF

DXP

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF

DXRE

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF

DXB

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF

DXDU.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF

DXU.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF

DXUS.U

0.00000

USD

Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

DXBU

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

DXZ

0.25076

CAD

Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

DXV

0.00000

CAD

Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

DXCO

0.49660

CAD

Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund

DXBG

0.00000

CAD

   Dynamic Retirement Income Fund

DXR

0.35562

CAD

Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund

DXCP

0.16133

CAD

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic ETF website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs.  Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

 © Copyright 2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia.  All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036

Organization Profile

Dynamic Funds