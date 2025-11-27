Dynamic announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs & ETF Series of Dynamic Funds Français
News provided byDynamic Funds
Nov 27, 2025, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of applicable Dynamic Funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX for the 2025 tax year.
These distributions are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series at year end, and do not include estimates of any monthly and/or quarterly cash distributions for the remainder of the year. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
These are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 2025, and actual distributions may differ materially from these estimates. We expect to announce updated estimates of the year-end reinvested distribution amounts (as well as any monthly and/or any quarterly cash distribution amounts, as applicable) on or about December 19, 2025. The record date for the 2025 final year-end distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. Securityholders can reach out to their brokerage firm for this information.
The estimated reinvested distribution amounts are:
|
Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series
|
Ticker
|
Estimated
|
Currency
|
Dynamic Active Bond ETF
|
DXBB
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
DXBC
|
0.07703
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
DXC
|
0.61658
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXCB
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|
DXO
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDB
|
0.43561
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF
|
DXEM
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF
|
DXQ
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF
|
DXG
|
6.83813
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF
|
DXG.U
|
1.20969
|
USD
|
Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF
|
DXGE
|
0.21367
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF
|
DXF
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF
|
DXAU
|
8.74527
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF
|
DXN
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF
|
DXID
|
0.60575
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF
|
DXID.U
|
0.00000
|
USD
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active International ETF
|
DXIF
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF
|
DXMO
|
1.00270
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
DXP
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF
|
DXRE
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDU.U
|
0.00000
|
USD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF
|
DXU
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF
|
DXU.U
|
0.00000
|
USD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF
|
DXUS
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF
|
DXUS.U
|
0.00000
|
USD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXBU
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
|
DXZ
|
0.25076
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
|
DXV
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund
|
DXCO
|
0.49660
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund
|
DXBG
|
0.00000
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Retirement Income Fund
|
DXR
|
0.35562
|
CAD
|
Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund
|
DXCP
|
0.16133
|
CAD
For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic ETF website.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
About Dynamic
Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.
© Copyright 2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.
Website: www.dynamic.ca |X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/
SOURCE Dynamic Funds
CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036
Share this article