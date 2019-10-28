Dynamic Funds recognized at 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund, managed by Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Oscar Belaiche, won the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi Strategy Award for three-year returns, Dynamic Funds announced today. The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are presented by Alternative IQ and are based solely on performance data, as tabulated by Fundata Canada Inc. Dynamic Funds was also the runner up for a number of other awards.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards again this year. We have an unwavering commitment to provide our clients with a complete suite of exceptional investment solutions to meet their wide-ranging needs – and this recognition is testament to that. Congratulations to our investment management team for these impressive results," said Neal Kerr, President & CEO, Dynamic Funds.

For more information about Dynamic Funds' hedge fund and liquid alternative offerings, visit dynamic.ca.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Information pertaining to Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") is not to be construed as a public offering of securities in any jurisdiction. The offering of units of the Fund is made pursuant to its respective Confidential Offering Memorandum only to those investors in jurisdictions of Canada who meet certain eligibility and/or minimum purchase requirements. Important information about the Fund, including a statement of their fundamental investment objectives, is contained in its Confidential Offering Memorandum, a copy of which may be obtained from your investment advisor. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment in the Fund. Investments in the Fund are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Eligible investors should read the Fund's Confidential Offering Memorandum carefully before deciding to purchase units.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30, 2019, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. Including the Fund, there were 10 funds in the Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi Strategy category for the three-year period.

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, alexandra.mathias@scotiabank.com, 416-933-8802

