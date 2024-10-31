TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds expands its Active ETF lineup with the launch of two fixed income ETFs – Dynamic Active Bond ETF (DXBB) and Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF (DXCB) – which will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today.

"It is a compelling time to invest in fixed income, and depth of knowledge and nimbleness matter. Our two new, legitimately active Bond ETFs will be managed by our Core Fixed Income Team who have the flexibility and tools to respond to changing conditions," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Active Bond ETF (DXBB)

DXBB seeks to provide income while preserving capital through investment in an actively managed and diversified portfolio of primarily North American government and corporate fixed income securities. DXBB is lead managed by Derek Amery, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, Domenic Bellissimo, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and Romas Budd, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager. They are backed up by an additional 10 members with a combined 200 years of industry experience on the Dynamic Funds Core Fixed Income Team.

Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF (DXCB)

DXCB seeks to provide income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed and diversified portfolio of primarily investment grade corporate fixed income securities. DXCB is also lead managed by Derek Amery, Domenic Bellissimo and Romas Budd and backed by the Dynamic Funds Core Fixed Income Team.

DXBB and DXCB management fees are 0.30% and 0.35%, respectively.

To learn more about this and other Dynamic Funds please visit the Dynamic Funds website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

