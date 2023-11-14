TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces the launch of four Dynamic Active ETF Portfolios today. These Portfolios allow investors to access a targeted mix of Dynamic Active ETFs in convenient, one-ticket mutual fund solutions.

"We are pleased to make our suite of Dynamic Active ETFs more accessible to our clients – with simple, all-in-one portfolios diversified across asset classes and geographies. The underlying ETFs in the Portfolios are actively managed, which our clients seek out and value from our business," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director of Dynamic Funds.

The four Portfolios are:

Portfolio name Investment objective Strategic Target Asset Mix Dynamic Active Income ETF Portfolio This Portfolio seeks to achieve a balance of income and long-term capital growth, with a significant weighting towards income. 75% fixed income and 25% equities Dynamic Active Conservative ETF Portfolio This Portfolio seeks to achieve a balance of income and long-term capital growth, with a greater weighting towards income. 60% fixed income and 40% equities Dynamic Active Balanced ETF Portfolio This Portfolio seeks to achieve a balance of income and long-term capital growth. 40% fixed income and 60% equities Dynamic Active Growth ETF Portfolio This Portfolio seeks to achieve a balance of long-term capital growth and income, with a significant weighting towards capital growth. 20% fixed income and 80% equities

The portfolio managers of the underlying Dynamic Active ETFs in these Portfolios each have deep industry experience in their area of expertise, which collectively represents a wide range of asset classes, geographies and sectors.

To learn more about these Portfolios and other Dynamic Active ETFs, visit www.dynamic.ca/etfportfolios.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

