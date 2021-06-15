TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today the launch of two new solutions in its comprehensive Active ETF line-up – Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF (ticker: DXET) and Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF (ticker: DXEM).

"Dynamic Funds remains committed to providing timely and innovative ETFs," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "This is why we are pleased to launch new Active ETFs in two exciting areas of the market – one invests in companies supporting the transition to renewable energy and the other in the evolving emerging markets space – where clients don't typically have much exposure."

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF

Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and income primarily through investment in a diversified portfolio of companies involved in renewable energy or related activities from around the globe.

This ETF is managed by Vice-President & Portfolio Manager Jennifer Stevenson, Vice-President and Portfolio Manager Frank Latshaw and Senior Vice-President & Portfolio Manager Oscar Belaiche. Jennifer Stevenson has been active in the energy industry for nearly three decades and Frank Latshaw has focused on the infrastructure space for the past nine years.

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF

Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that are located or doing business in emerging or developing market countries.

This ETF is managed by Portfolio Manager Danilo Martins and Vice-President and Senior Portfolio Manager Dana Love – and is backed by members of Dynamic's Core Global Equity Team, who have more than 100 years of combined industry experience managing a range of global, international and emerging markets equity portfolios.

For more information about these ETFs, please visit www.dynamic.ca/etf.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments and Dynamic Active ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: please contact: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 416-448-7044, [email protected]

