TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announced today the launch of Dynamic Emerging Markets Equity Fund, which seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that are located or doing business in emerging or developing market countries.

"Emerging markets have continued to evolve considerably over the last decade – and today have some of the world's largest, most innovative companies. But thorough fundamental analysis by a team who has a deep understanding of these burgeoning markets, is key to uncovering opportunities. This new Fund is backed by a highly experienced team with a track record of finding world-class businesses that are not typically available to Canadian investors," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

The Fund is managed by Portfolio Manager Danilo Martins and Vice-President and Senior Portfolio Manager Dana Love – and is backed by members of Dynamic's Core Global Equity Team, who have more than 100 years of combined industry experience managing a range of global, international and emerging markets equity portfolios.

For more information about this fund, please visit www.dynamic.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 416-448-7044, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.dynamic.ca

