Dynamic Funds introduces Dynamic Liquid Alternatives Private Pool to its line up

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces the launch of its fifth liquid alternative offering – Dynamic Liquid Alternatives Private Pool – a diversified solution that is managed using investment strategies beyond the reach of a traditional mutual fund.

"Liquid alternatives have emerged as an important component of portfolio construction. With the addition of this new Pool, financial advisors have greater options to use liquid alternatives in a manner that best suits their clients – whether it is standalone funds or a single-ticket solution – with the confidence that all are backed by Dynamic Funds' long history and experience in the alternative investing space," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Dynamic Liquid Alternatives Private Pool is constructed using three alternative strategies – long-short equities, long-short credit and alternative income – managed by Dynamic Funds portfolio managers who have an established track record in alternative solutions. This Pool seeks to provide long-term positive absolute returns that are not highly correlated to major asset classes, by investing primarily in one or more alternative mutual funds.

This new offering extends Dynamic Funds' suite of liquid alternatives, which includes: Dynamic Credit Absolute Return II Fund, Dynamic Alpha Performance II Fund, Dynamic Premium Yield PLUS Fund and Dynamic Real Estate & Infrastructure Income II Fund. This Pool also marks the first liquid alternative option in Dynamic Private Investment Pools, which have attracted $5 billion in assets since their introduction in 2014.

For more information about any of Dynamic's liquid alternative offerings and how Active Alternatives can enhance investor portfolios, please visit http://www.dynamic.ca/activealts.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investments in the funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

