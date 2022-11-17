TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds is pleased to announce it has been recognized with a 2022 Refinitiv Lipper ETF Group Award for Best Bond Group over three years.

In addition, Dynamic Funds received recognition by Refinitiv Lipper with 4 individual mutual fund and ETF awards across 3 categories. These awards are granted to investment solutions "that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers," according to Refinitiv Lipper.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards again this year – with a prestigious Group Award as well as ETF and Fund Awards across a range of categories," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "Congratulations to our investment management teams for this impressive achievement during such a challenging year, helping us uphold our mission to provide leading active solutions to our clients."

The Lipper Award for Best Bond ETF Group for the three-year period ending July 31, 2022, was based on risk-adjusted performance for the following Dynamic Active ETFs: Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF, Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF.

The winning individual Funds and ETFs for the following periods ending July 31, 2022, are:

Mutual Fund/ETF name Category Period

recognized Portfolio Manager(s) Fund count Dynamic Active Crossover

Bond ETF High Yield

Fixed Income 5 years Marc-André

Gaudreau, Roger

Rouleau, Jeremy

Lucas 10 Dynamic Precious Metals

Fund Precious

Metals Equity 3 years Robert Cohen 12 Dynamic Precious Metals

Fund Precious

Metals Equity 5 years Robert Cohen 12 Dynamic U.S. Balanced

Class Global Equity

Balanced 5 years Vishal Patel, Domenic Bellissimo 148

For standard performance data and information about the Lipper Leader ratings of these funds, please visit the Dynamic Funds site.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Lipper Leader ratings are subject to change every month. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

