TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds was recognized with 9 individual mutual fund and ETF awards across 6 categories at the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. These awards are granted to investment solutions "that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers," according to Refinitiv.

"We are honoured to be recognized at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards again this year across our mutual fund and Active ETF lineup – as we continue to strive to provide leading legitimately active solutions to our clients," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds. "Congratulations to our investment management teams for this impressive achievement."

The winning Funds and ETFs are:

Mutual Fund/ETF name Category Period(s) recognized Portfolio Manager(s) Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF* High Yield Fixed Income 3 years Marc-André Gaudreau, Roger Rouleau, Jeremy Lucas Dynamic Power Balanced Fund Canadian Neutral Balanced 3 and 5 years Vishal Patel, Derek Amery Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class Global Neutral Balanced 5 years Noah Blackstein Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class Global Equity 3 years Noah Blackstein Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Precious Metals Equity 3 and 5 years Robert Cohen Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class Global Equity Balanced 3 and 5 years Vishal Patel, Domenic Bellissimo

* Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF is currently managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada) and invests in a mutual fund managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832 L.P.). Subject to obtaining applicable regulatory, stock exchange and other approvals and satisfaction of the closing conditions set out in the purchase and sale agreement between BlackRock Canada and 1832 L.P., 1832 L.P. will become the manager of this ETF effective on or about December 3, 2021.

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

The 2021 Lipper Fund Awards were awarded to the following Funds and ETFs for the following periods ending July 31, 2021, with the following fund count in the applicable category for each Fund or ETF: Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF – for the three-year period out of a total of 13 ETFs, Dynamic Power Balanced Fund, Series FT – for the three- and five-year periods out of a total of 58 and 57 funds respectively, Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class, Series F – for the five-year period out of a total of 148 funds, Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class, Series F – for the three-year period out of a total of 219 funds, Dynamic Precious Metals Fund, Series F – for the three- and five-year periods out of a total of 12 funds in both periods, Dynamic U.S. Balanced Class, Series F – for the three- and five-year periods out of a total of 145 and 132 funds respectively. For standard performance data of the funds listed above, please visit the Dynamic Funds site.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments and ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

