Dynamic Funds Close the Market

TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Alan Green, Vice President, Head of ETFs, Scotia Global Asset Management and his team joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director TSX & TSX-V Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETFs: Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF (TSX: DXAU), Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF (TSX: DXRE) and Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF (TSX: DXMO)

Dynamic Funds, a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., is one of Canada's most recognized asset management firms and offers a comprehensive range of actively managed wealth solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, hedge funds, alternative strategies, and managed asset programs. Dynamic Funds is proud to offer differentiated Active ETF solutions that aim to uncover opportunities beyond the benchmark through Legitimately Active Management®.

