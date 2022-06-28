TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds is appointing Richard J. Lee as Vice President & Portfolio Manager on the Equity Income Team, effective July 4, 2022.

Mr. Lee brings 15 years of diverse investment experience to the role, managing pension assets at a large financial institution.

"We are pleased to welcome Richard to our Equity Income Team. Richard is highly respected and draws on experience that spans the investment spectrum, which we believe will help continue to deliver strong results for our clients," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

Mr. Lee will assume Portfolio Manager duties as of August 1, 2022, subject to receiving the necessary portfolio manager registrations.

Following a distinguished career, spanning several decades in capital markets, John Harris, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, will be retiring from the investment fund business on December 31, 2022. Over the next six months, Mr. Harris will work with Mr. Lee and the rest of the Equity Income Team to ensure a smooth transition.

For more information, please visit www.dynamic.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

For further information: Customer Relations Centre, 1-800-268-8186, www.dynamic.ca; For media enquiries only: Alexandra Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 416-448-7044, [email protected]