TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds announces today, the launch of a new liquid alternative solution, Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

"The challenge of today's macroeconomic environment is that it continues to shift and change. This new liquid alternative fund gives our experienced, specialized credit investment management team the flexibility to navigate across fixed-income sectors and tap into alternative strategies to capture opportunities where and when they appear, while managing risk," says Mark Brisley, Managing Director, Dynamic Funds.

The Fund seeks to generate absolute returns over a complete market cycle through long and short positions in primarily corporate debt securities. It seeks enhanced risk-adjusted returns by investing in multiple assets classes in the credit spectrum including investment-grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, preferred shares, hybrids, and loans.

Vice President & Senior Portfolio Manager Marc-André Gaudreau and his team will actively manage the fund. They bring nearly two decades of experience managing fixed income credit and employ a comprehensive, top-down and bottom-up investment process, focusing on the risk/reward relationship of individual investments within a diversified portfolio.

Since the original filing of the fund prospectus, the Fund's name in French will change to Fonds d'opportunités de crédit Dynamique from Fonds d'occasions de titres de créance Dynamique effective today, and the Fund's performance fee hurdle rate cap will be raised to 6%.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

