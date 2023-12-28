28 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the final year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX for the 2023 tax year. Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023 will receive the reinvested distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs on January 4, 2024.
These are final year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2023, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2024. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.
The final reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:
|
Dynamic Active ETF name
|
Ticker symbol (TSX)
|
Final reinvested distribution per unit ($)
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
DXBC
|
0.06942
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
DXC
|
0.78889
|
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|
DXO
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDB
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF
|
DXEM
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Energy Evolution ETF
|
DXET
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF
|
DXQ
|
0.47898
|
Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF
|
DXG
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF
|
DXGE
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF
|
DXF
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF
|
DXN
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active International ETF
|
DXIF
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|
DXV
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
DXP
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Retirement Income ETF
|
DXR
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF
|
DXU
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF
|
DXUS
|
0.00000
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXBU
|
0.16325
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
|
DXZ
|
0.00000
For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds ® is a registered trademark The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.
