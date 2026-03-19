TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the March 2026 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of certain Dynamic funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record on March 26, 2026, will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series payable on March 31, 2026. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series Ticker symbol Cash distribution per unit ($) Distribution frequency Dynamic Active Bond ETF DXBB 0.070 Monthly Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.062 Monthly Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.082 Monthly Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF DXCB 0.077 Monthly Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.082 Monthly Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.075 Monthly Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.193 Monthly Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.050 Monthly Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Quarterly Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.090 Quarterly Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.000 Monthly Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.097 Monthly Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF DXRE 0.150 Quarterly Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.064 Monthly Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF DXDU.U USD 0.083 Monthly Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.062 Monthly Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF DXV 0.049 Monthly Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund DXCO 0.156 Monthly Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund DXBG 0.092 Monthly Dynamic Retirement Income Fund DXR 0.102 Monthly Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund DXCP 0.095 Monthly

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic ETF website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

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Website: www.dynamic.ca |X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic

CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036