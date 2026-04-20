TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the April 2026 cash distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series units of certain Dynamic funds (ETF Series) listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on April 27, 2026, will receive cash distributions for the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series payable on April 30, 2026. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:
|
Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
Distribution
|
Dynamic Active Bond ETF
|
DXBB
|
0.070
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
DXBC
|
0.070
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
DXC
|
0.082
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXCB
|
0.077
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF
|
DXO
|
0.082
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDB
|
0.075
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF
|
DXQ
|
0.193
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF
|
DXGE
|
0.050
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF
|
DXW
|
0.013
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF
|
DXP
|
0.097
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF
|
DXB
|
0.064
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF
|
DXDU.U
|
USD 0.083
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|
DXBU
|
0.081
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
|
DXV
|
0.049
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund
|
DXCO
|
0.112
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund
|
DXBG
|
0.108
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Retirement Income Fund
|
DXR
|
0.102
|
Monthly
|
Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund
|
DXCP
|
0.095
|
Monthly
For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic ETF website.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
About Dynamic
Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.
© Copyright 2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.
Website: www.dynamic.ca | X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/
SOURCE Dynamic
CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036
Share this article