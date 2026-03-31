TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamic announced that the risk rating for Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, (the "Fund") will be changing from "Low to Medium" to "Low", effective today. This change is in accordance with the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objective or the strategy of the Fund associated with the new risk rating.

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the Fund can be found in the applicable Dynamic prospectus available at www.dynamic.ca or by contacting our Customer Relations Centre at 1-866-977-0477.

For more information about Dynamic, please visit the Dynamic website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic

CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036