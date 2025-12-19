TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Dynamic today announced the estimated year-end reinvested distributions for the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF series of units of applicable Dynamic Funds ("ETF Series") listed on the TSX for the 2025 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only and have been calculated based upon information as of December 15, 2025. The final distributions may change due to subscriptions or redemptions activity before the ex-dividend date or other factors.

These are estimated year-end distributions which will be reinvested in additional units of the respective Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series and do not include any cash distribution amounts for December. The additional units will be immediately consolidated so that the number of units outstanding following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding before the distribution.

We expect to announce the final year-end reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 30, 2025. The record date for the 2025 year-end distributions will be December 30, 2025, payable on January 5, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026. Securityholders can contact their brokerage firm for this information.

The estimated reinvested distribution amounts per unit are:

Dynamic Active ETF and ETF Series Ticker symbol (TSX) Estimated

reinvested

distribution

per unit ($) Currency Dynamic Active Bond ETF DXBB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Bond ETF DXBC 0.07925 CAD Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.69580 CAD Dynamic Active Corporate Bond ETF DXCB 0.01800 CAD Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB 0.49450 CAD Dynamic Active Emerging Markets ETF DXEM 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Enhanced Yield Covered Options ETF DXQ 0.42180 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 10.99750 CAD Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG.U 2.26290 USD Dynamic Active Global Equity Income ETF DXGE 0.35420 CAD Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF DXAU 10.44170 CAD Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF DXN 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF DXID 1.67852 CAD Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF DXID.U 0.76850 USD Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF DXW 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active International ETF DXIF 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF DXMO 1.08813 CAD Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Real Estate ETF DXRE 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Discount Bond ETF DXDU.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 4.49560 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU.U 1.32360 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Equity ETF DXUS.U 0.00000 USD Dynamic Active U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF DXBU 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.17400 CAD Dynamic Active Ultra Short Term Bond ETF DXV 0.01642 CAD Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund DXCO 0.07201 CAD Dynamic Global Fixed Income Fund DXBG 0.00000 CAD Dynamic Retirement Income Fund DXR 0.41930 CAD Dynamic Short Term Credit PLUS Fund DXCP 0.01315 CAD

For more information about the Dynamic Active ETFs and ETF Series, please visit the Dynamic ETF website .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments, including ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by, and is a division of, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

© Copyright 2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

Website: www.dynamic.ca |X : @DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

SOURCE Dynamic Funds

CONTACT INFORMATION: For media enquiries, please contact: Alex Mathias, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 647-537-8036