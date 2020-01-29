Dynamic and competitive in an increasingly diverse community: this year's 'National Capital Region's Top Employers' are announced

OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Operating in one of the nation's most competitive labour markets, employers in the National Capital Region are working harder to attract talented employees. Public- and private-sector employers are borrowing best benefits from each other, adding a twist of innovation and making their workplaces more attractive to the region's increasingly diverse population. The best of these organizations were recognized this morning, as this year's National Capital Region's Top Employers were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"The National Capital Region is fortunate to be home to both a vibrant private sector and a strong public service that supports a growing nation," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "As editors, we are especially interested in the workplace practices that migrate between these sectors, as employers compete to attract and retain the best and brightest talent. This helps not only job-seekers in the region but also employers, who are able to build durable, world-class organizations."

Employers selected for this year's competition offer excellent workplace benefits that support employees throughout their careers: from internships and training to maternity and parental leave, then finally to retirement assistance and savings.

"The growing diversity of the workforce in the National Capital Region is also an under-reported story," adds Anthony Meehan, Publisher of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "The Ottawa-area has been successful in attracting meaningful numbers of skilled new Canadians, which has helped employers expand. Today, more than a quarter of Ottawa residents are recent immigrants and the demographics of this growing population will help the region's economy expand for years to come."

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the National Capital Region's Top Employers competition. The special designation that recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout the area were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Ottawa-Gatineau area; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of users annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in November and featured a performance by Coeur de Pirate, one of the most popular musicians in the French-speaking world.

The full list of the National Capital Region's Top Employers for 2020 was announced in special magazine published in the Ottawa Citizen this morning. Detailed reasons for selection on each of this year's winners, with hundreds of additional stories and photos, were also released this morning by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

