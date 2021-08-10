MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynabook Canada, formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Canada, is announcing its support of the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), the country's leading not-for-profit land conservation organization. A financial donation will be made to support NCC's conservation efforts.

Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to conserve 14 million hectares of ecologically significant land across Canada. They work to protect and care for the most vulnerable natural areas, and the species they sustain, through research, land acquisition and management. This work is proudly supported by Dynabook Canada, which has long maintained environmental stewardship as a tenet of the brand.

"Dynabook recognizes that as a manufacturing company, we have a responsibility to mitigate the environmental impact of our products and processes," says Ralph Hyatt, President, Dynabook Canada. "Our support of NCC is to help ensure that environmentally important land and species at risk in Canada are being protected for the long term."

The donation is the latest news from Dynabook Canada, which recently launched its newest models of Portégé and Satellite Pro business laptops—each one developed with an environmentally conscious design.

For Dynabook, this means considering every product decision and working to reduce the environmental impact of business activities, including:

Product design: minimizing or reducing chemical substances

Product packaging: reducing impact through minimal and recycled materials

Product use: ensuring energy-saving and long product life cycles

Product disposal: designing for recycling and availability of repair services

Dynabook is committed to delivering its products in a way that is responsible, safe and environmentally sensitive. To learn more about Dynabook's environmental commitment, visit: https://ca.dynabook.com/DBC/company/environmental-commitment

For more information on the Nature Conservancy of Canada, visit www.natureconservancy.ca

Dynabook Canada Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Canada, Ltd.)

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Dynabook Canada Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of the enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Canada is an independent operating company wholly-owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation.

