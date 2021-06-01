A Canadian technology for the treatment of lung infections and post-COVID-19 rehabilitation

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dymedso Inc. ("Dymedso"), a Montréal-based medical technology company, is proud to announce that Toronto Grace Health Centre will now be able to rely on 29 new leading-edge acoustic wave machines for the treatment of lung infections and post-COVID-19 rehabilitation.

In response to the dramatic increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Ontario, the federal department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) has confirmed the purchase of 29 Frequencer® devices that will be deployed starting this week at Toronto Grace Health Centre to reduce pressure on this vital facility in Ontario's healthcare system. The state-of-the-art device has been successfully used in Québec hospitals since last December, and has shown promising results in the treatment of patients in intensive care and in the rehabilitation of more severely ill COVID-19 patients.

"As a rehabilitation facility with a special interest in respiratory care, the Frequencer will enhance secretion clearance safely using state of the art technology. Clinically, it allows for secretion mobilization and faster recovery. The implication is faster rehabilitation and decrease in length of stay, which in turn provides exceptional quality patient care," says Jake Tran, President and CEO at The Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre.

"Clinical advances show that non-invasive treatments, such as the acoustic wave treatment provided by the Frequencer, increase the rate of medical success and significantly reduce the risk of patient complications," says Dr. Simon Phaneuf, emergency physician and Chief Scientific Officer at Dymedso. He adds: "This safe and effective treatment not only saves lives, but also allows patients to be treated preventively before their condition deteriorates and requires hospitalization in intensive care, thus avoiding significant costs to the healthcare system."

Developed and built entirely in Canada, the Frequencer provides gentle, non-invasive airway clearance treatment via proprietary acoustic sound waves that match the resonance frequency of the lung's mucus. These sound waves cause the lungs to vibrate, changing the viscosity of the mucus, dislodging it, and ultimately unblocking the airways, giving the patient the capacity to breathe better and reducing the risk of superimposed secondary infection. The device was designed to be used at home and in a variety of care settings, including hospitals, long-term-care centres, private senior residences and rehabilitation centres.

Preliminary results of an ongoing economical clinical study in Quebec hospitals is showing that the Frequencer® is significantly improving the clinical status of patients with symptoms of pneumonia, a symptom also associated with COVID-19. The study also demonstrates that clinicians believe that the Frequencer® could reduce ICU admissions, shorten hospital stays and optimize caregiver time with each patient.

This partnership with ISED Canada is in line with Dymedso's desire to expand the use of the Frequencer to many healthcare facilities in Canada, in addition to continuing its rollout internationally. 775 devices are currently distributed in 53 countries, including at a number of world-renowned teaching hospitals in California, Europe and Kuwait.

About Dymedso

Dymedso is a pioneer in using sound (acoustics) to treat patients with lung disorders and respiratory diseases. Its airway clearance device, the Frequencer®, was invented by Louis Plante, a cystic fibrosis (CF) patient. Dymedso is ISO 13485 certified and holds the CE mark in Europe. The Frequencer® is approved by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). www.dymedso.com

