Dye & Durham Responds to Media Report Regarding Legal Action by Plantro Ltd.

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal-practice-management software, today issued the following statement in response to media reports of the Statement of Defence and Counterclaim delivered by Plantro Ltd. ("Plantro") and Matthew Proud in respect of the legal action previously commenced against them by the Company to enforce compliance by Plantro and Mr. Proud with the terms of the Cooperation Agreement. The Counterclaim names the Company and certain of its current and/or former directors and officers as Defendants.

"We are aware that Mr. Proud and Plantro have now delivered a Statement of Defence and Counterclaim in response to the Company's legal action against them seeking to hold them to the terms of the Cooperation Agreement dated July 29, 2025 between the Company, Mr. Proud, and Plantro.

The Company and the individuals named as Defendants to the Counterclaim strongly disagree with the allegations in the Statement of Defence and Counterclaim and will respond through the Court as appropriate. As this is an active legal matter, we will not comment on specific allegations.

Previously, on November 21, 2025, Dye & Durham obtained a Court Order, on the consent of Mr. Proud and Plantro, enjoining them from breaching the terms of the Cooperation Agreement, under which Mr. Proud and Plantro agreed to certain standstill restrictions for the duration of the Company's strategic review process, which remains ongoing. Mr. Proud and Plantro are required to fully comply with their obligations under the Cooperation Agreement until the date that the action is determined on its merits or further Order of the Court.

We remain focused on executing our strategy and acting in the best interests of all shareholders."

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "appears", "confident", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In particular, statements regarding the review of strategic alternatives, the timing and outcome of the AGM, the potential sale of the Company or divestiture of non-core assets, the use of proceeds from the sale of Credas and compliance with the Company's debt covenants are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the strategic review process, the ability to settle the litigation proceedings against Mr. Proud and Plantro, the outcome of the litigation proceedings involving Mr. Proud and Plantro, the ability to engage a financial advisor, the ability to successfully divest non-core assets, the timely completion of the sale of Credas, the ability to achieve operational improvements and optimize core products, the Company's ability to execute on its cash management activities, the Company's ability to execute on its transformation strategy and return to profitable growth and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

Investor Relations, [email protected]