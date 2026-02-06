Dye & Durham Announces Revocation of Failure to File Cease Trade Order and Provides an Update on Excess Proceeds Offer

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced the revocation of its failure to file cease trade order and provided an update on the launch of its Excess Proceeds Offer.

Reinstatement to Trading

On February 6, 2026, the Company's principal securities regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), revoked the failure to file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") that was issued by the OSC on December 15, 2025. The FFCTO resulted from the delayed filing of the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2025 and certain other required financial disclosure, including the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and corresponding management's discussion and analyses and CEO and CFO certificates (collectively, the "Required Filings") in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Requirements.

The Required Filings have now been filed on SEDAR+ and trading of the Company's common shares is expected to resume on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, February 9, 2026. The filing of the Required Filings brought the Company into good standing under the documents governing its indebtedness and brought the Company into compliance with all reporting covenants under the Company's debt instruments.

Update on Excess Proceeds Offer

As previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated February 2, 2026, the Company is required to use the remaining net proceeds from its divestiture of Credas Technologies Ltd. to make an Excess Proceeds Offer (as such term is defined in the indenture for the 8.625% senior secured notes due 2029), in accordance with its obligations under the debt instruments. The Company expects to launch the Excess Proceeds Offer on February 9, 2026.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to: the resumption of trading of its common shares, the intended use of proceeds from the Credas sale (including the intention to make an Excess Proceeds Offer), and the expected timing for launching the Excess Proceeds Offer. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the common shares will resume trading upon the revocation of the FFCTO and the Company will be able to launch the Excess Proceeds Offer promptly.

While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Toronto Stock Exchange not resuming trading of the common shares, the use of proceeds from the Credas sale being different than the uses outlined herein, the Company being delayed in launching its Excess Proceeds Offer, and those risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available under Dye & Durham's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements for any reason, except as required under applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

